Donald Trump hints at payments to US citizens again, says middle and lower income people could get dividends

U.S. President Donald Trump mentioned that some Americans, particularly middle and lower-income individuals, may receive a financial dividend.

Published4 Aug 2025, 06:52 AM IST
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters near Air Force One at the the Lehigh Valley International Airport on August 03, 2025 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He said that middle and lower-income individuals, may receive a financial dividend.(Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images via AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said some Americans could get some kind of dividend or distribution of money as a result of tariffs being imposed on U.S. trading partners.

"There could be a distribution or a dividend to the people of our country, I would say for people that would be middle income people and lower income people, we could do a dividend," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One after leaving his golf club in New Jersey.

