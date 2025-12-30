Trump hosts Pope Leo XIV’s brother at Mar-a-Lago, praises his MAGA loyalty at New Year’s Eve party

US President Donald Trump hosted the brother of Pope Leo XIV at a private New Year’s Eve gathering at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, praising him for his outspoken support of the MAGA movement and loyalty to the Republican leader.

Louis Martin Prevost, the brother of the newly elected pope, attended the event with his wife, Deborah, as Trump publicly welcomed them during the gathering.

‘I love this guy’: Trump’s praise Speaking to guests, Trump highlighted Prevost’s pro-MAGA stance and referenced a photograph that circulated after Pope Leo XIV’s election.

“We have a man here, a special man, he is the brother of the pope,” Trump said. “And his wife, Deborah, and they’re just incredible people. And you know why I like them? Because when the pope was selected, they showed a picture of his brother standing in front of the house with MAGA all over it.”

“So I said, ‘I love this guy.’ So it’s great to have you, Lou and Deborah. It’s great. We appreciate it,” Trump added.

Political contrast within the papal family The appearance underscored a political contrast within the Pope’s family. While many Democrats welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV—who has publicly disagreed with Trump on issues such as migrant rights and has questioned Vice President JD Vance’s hardline interpretation of Catholic doctrine—his brother Louis Prevost has been an open supporter of the president.

Prevost, a Florida resident, has shared numerous pro-Trump memes and messages on social media and has frequently criticised Democrats, according to The Daily Beast.

Past social media controversy Prevost has also drawn attention for past off-colour and misogynistic social media posts targeting Trump critics. He has since said he plans to be more cautious online now that his brother is pope.

A Chicago upbringing The Prevost brothers—Louis, John and Robert, now Pope Leo XIV—grew up in Chicago in a traditional Catholic family.

Louis Prevost has said his youngest brother showed an early calling to the priesthood. “When he was six, he wanted to ‘play priest,’” he recalled, adding that family members and even strangers often told Robert, “You’re going to be pope someday.”

Vatican appearances Louis Prevost attended Pope Leo XIV’s inaugural Mass at the Vatican on May 18, where the brothers shared an embrace after the ceremony. He was seated near second lady Usha Vance and Vice President JD Vance during the service.