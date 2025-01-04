In a surpising movie, a judge has scheduled the sentencing for President-elect Donald Trump's hush money case for January 10, just days before he is set to be inaugurated on January 20. The judge indicated that Trump will not face imprisonment, although the case's implications remain significant.

Judge Juan M. Merchan, who oversaw Trump's trial, indicated in a written ruling that he would impose a conditional discharge on the former and future president. This means the case would be dismissed if Trump avoids being rearrested.

Judge Merchan rejected Trump’s attempt to dismiss the verdict and throw out the case, which was based on claims of presidential immunity and his upcoming return to the White House. The judge stated that there were no legal barriers to sentencing and emphasized that it was essential to finalise the sentencing before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

“Only by bringing finality to this matter” will the interests of justice be served, Merchan wrote.

Hush money case Trump was convicted on 34 criminal counts related to falsifying documents to conceal a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, allegedly aimed at swaying the 2016 election, in which he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton. Since the election, special counsel Jack Smith has ended his two federal cases. One pertained to Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss; the other alleged he hoarded classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. A separate, state-level election interference case in Georgia is largely on hold.

Donald Trump inauguration on January 20 The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday (January 20, 2025) marking the official start of Trump and Vance's second term in office. The ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., specifically on the west front of the Capitol. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, becoming just the second US president in history to be elected to nonconsecutive terms.