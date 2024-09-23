US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has found himself repeatedly under fire in recent weeks for peddling baseless rumours, changing his policy stances or even issuing questionable jibes against his rival. Weeks of ‘outlandish rhetoric’ have however failed to budge the poll needle. With a mere six weeks left until Election Day both Trump and Kamala Harris remain locked in an unusually close race — with neither candidate managing to secure an advantage of five points or more till date.

