Donald Trump's impact on US Polls 2024: Navigating fake news, policy shifts, and voter sentiment

Despite facing backlash for dubious claims and policy shifts, Donald Trump's rhetoric hasn't changed polling results. As Election Day approaches, he and Kamala Harris remain in a neck-and-neck contest, with neither candidate leading by more than five points.

A sign supporting Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump stands in a yard ahead of a campaign rally in Indiana

US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has found himself repeatedly under fire in recent weeks for peddling baseless rumours, changing his policy stances or even issuing questionable jibes against his rival. Weeks of ‘outlandish rhetoric’ have however failed to budge the poll needle. With a mere six weeks left until Election Day both Trump and Kamala Harris remain locked in an unusually close race — with neither candidate managing to secure an advantage of five points or more till date.

