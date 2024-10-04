Donald Trump impeachment witness Gordon Sondland ready to support him again: ‘Lived under Biden-Harris policies…’

Former Trump official Gordon Sondland, who previously testified against Trump, now supports him for 2024, citing dissatisfaction with the Biden administration. He criticized Trump's Jan. 6 response but believes Biden's policies threaten democracy.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Former US President and 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) with US Senator and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance attend their first campaign rally together
Former US President and 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump (R) with US Senator and vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance attend their first campaign rally together(AFP)

Former Donald Trump official Gordon Sondland, who testified against him during his impeachment, recently shocked MSNBC host Ari Melber by announcing his support for Trump in 2024. Sondland, a wealthy hotel owner and former ambassador to the EU, had testified in 2019 about a “quid pro quo” involving Trump, Ukraine's president, and an investigation into the Bidens. He said he will continue to support Trump owing to the fact “how badly” the Biden-Harris team has run the country.

When a clip of Sondland saying he was done supporting Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 was pulled up and he was enquired if he feels the same this time around, he said, “No, I don’t stand by it and I’ll tell you why”

Also Read | Donald Trump’s hilarious interaction with social media user goes viral

He conceded that Trump’s handling of Jan. 6 “was not an exemplary thing” and that the 45th president “should have admitted he lost the election and moved on.” But, the last four years of the Biden administration have led him to back Trump again.

I’ve now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life, but to our allies as well,” he continued.

As Ari Melber interrupted Sondland, asking how he could now support Trump after previously opposing him, he responded saying,“It’s a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me. That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job.”

Also Read | Harris’ running mate Walz under fire for Tiananmen Square Massacre claims

“I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse Jan. 6,” Sondland added.

In his House testimony, Sondland stated that he acted under the direction of Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. He also revealed that he later understood the $391 million in military aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump impeachment witness Gordon Sondland ready to support him again: ‘Lived under Biden-Harris policies…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.