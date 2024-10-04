Donald Trump impeachment witness Gordon Sondland ready to support him again: ‘Lived under Biden-Harris policies…’

Former Donald Trump official Gordon Sondland, who testified against him during his impeachment, recently shocked MSNBC host Ari Melber by announcing his support for Trump in 2024. Sondland, a wealthy hotel owner and former ambassador to the EU, had testified in 2019 about a “quid pro quo” involving Trump, Ukraine's president, and an investigation into the Bidens. He said he will continue to support Trump owing to the fact “how badly” the Biden-Harris team has run the country.

When a clip of Sondland saying he was done supporting Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 was pulled up and he was enquired if he feels the same this time around, he said, “No, I don’t stand by it and I’ll tell you why”

He conceded that Trump’s handling of Jan. 6 “was not an exemplary thing” and that the 45th president “should have admitted he lost the election and moved on.” But, the last four years of the Biden administration have led him to back Trump again.

“I’ve now lived four years under the Biden-Harris policies and I have to say that those policies are not only becoming an existential threat to our country’s way of life, but to our allies as well,” he continued.

As Ari Melber interrupted Sondland, asking how he could now support Trump after previously opposing him, he responded saying,“It’s a yes for me. It is an absolute yes for me. That is how badly the Biden-Harris team have prosecuted their job.”

“I am seeing so many attacks on democracy that eclipse Jan. 6,” Sondland added.