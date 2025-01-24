The Trump administration implemented a landmark "One Flag Policy" on Monday (January 20), mandating that only the American flag may be flown at US. This move effectively bans the display of flags affiliated with movements such as LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter, which were previously flown under former President Joe Biden’s administration.

Policy details "Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in U.S. government content," the order states, Washington Free Beacon quoted. "The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, liberty, and democracy. These values, which are the bedrock of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."

Strict enforcement measures State Department employees who violate the policy face disciplinary action, which may include termination, reassignment, or contract revocation. The memo underscores, Washington Free Beacon stated: "The U.S. flag is a powerful symbol of pride and it is fitting and respectful that only the U.S. flag be flown or displayed at U.S. facilities, both domestically and abroad," according to the policy memorandum.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio takes charge Newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the order shortly after his swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday (January 21). Rubio’s swift action aligns with President Donald Trump’s pledge to remove what he calls "wokeness" from the federal government.

Contrast to Biden Administration This policy marks a significant shift from the Biden administration, during which Pride and Black Lives Matter flags were prominently displayed over US government buildings. The Trump administration’s stance reinforces its commitment to eliminating diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives championed by its predecessor.