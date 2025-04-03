Donald Trump imposes reciprocal tariffs on 60 countries, including India, China, EU, Taiwan – Full details here

Referring to his discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump acknowledged their friendly relations but insisted that trade policies needed to be more balanced. "India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He’s a great friend of mine, but I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right.’ They charge us 52%. You have to understand, we charge them almost nothing for years and years and decades," Trump stated.