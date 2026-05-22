‘If I attend, I get killed. If I don't… ': Donald Trump in bind over attending son’s wedding in Bahamas

Donald Trump made a sarcastic remark about media criticism while speaking about whether he plans to attend the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., this Memorial Day weekend.

Trump Jr. is set to marry Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas. The wedding, according to reports, is expected to be a private affair attended by close family and friends.

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While addressing reporters on Thursday, Donald Trump suggested that the media would criticise him regardless of the decision he makes about attending the ceremony.

“That’s one I can’t win on,” Trump said from behind the Resolute Desk after he was asked whether he planned to travel for the wedding.

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Trump Says Media Will Criticise Him Either Way The US President joked that even a personal family event could become a political talking point.

“He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it,” Trump said.

He then added, “If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed by the fake news, of course, I’m talking about.”

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Trump also referenced ongoing geopolitical tensions and pressures facing his administration while discussing the timing of the wedding.

“I’m in the midst — I said, ‘You know, this is not good timing for me. I have a thing called Iran and other things,’” he said.

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The remarks came amid heightened political scrutiny over the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and its economic impact on Americans. Trump acknowledged the political optics surrounding any decision to attend a high-profile family celebration during a period of international tensions.

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Donald Trump Jr.’s Wedding In Bahamas Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are expected to marry during the Memorial Day weekend in the Bahamas. Reports of the couple’s engagement first surfaced publicly after Trump himself mentioned it during a White House holiday party in December.

Trump spoke warmly about his future daughter-in-law during Thursday’s interaction with reporters.

“He’s got a very nice person who I’ve known for a long time, and hopefully they’re going to have a great marriage,” the president said.

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The wedding marks another major family milestone for the Trump family.

Trump Family’s Expanding Political Circle The Trump family has often played visible roles within the president’s political and diplomatic network. Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner were among the most influential figures in his previous administration.

Trump’s son Eric Trump and other family members have also remained active in Republican politics and Trump-linked business ventures, the New York Times reported.

The report additionally noted that in his second term, Trump appointed Kimberly Guilfoyle — previously linked to Donald Trump Jr. — as ambassador to Greece.

The Trump family’s prominence in political and public life has frequently drawn comparisons to political dynasties in the United States, with family relationships often intersecting with official responsibilities and public appearances.

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Weddings And White House Traditions Presidential families and weddings have long attracted public attention in the United States. During Joe Biden’s presidency, his granddaughter Naomi Biden held a White House wedding that generated widespread media coverage.

Against that backdrop, Donald Trump’s comments reflected his awareness of the political scrutiny attached even to personal family decisions while serving as president.

For now, Trump has not confirmed whether he will ultimately attend the Bahamas ceremony, but his remarks made clear that he believes the decision will attract headlines either way.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.