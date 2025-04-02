Setback to Donald Trump in Wisconsin judicial race where Elon Musk spent millions; Republicans win Florida special polls

Donald Trump faced a victory in Florida's special elections but was slapped with a defeat in Wisconsin where voters elected a liberal judge to the state's Supreme Court.

Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine won special elections Tuesday in two Florida congressional districts. Their victory was bolstered by Donald Trump's endorsement to fill vacant seats in the two Republican strongholds.

The win bolsters Republicans’ margin to 220-213 in the House of Representatives.

However, in Wisconsin, things were different as liberal judge Susan Crawford soundly defeated Trump-backed Brad Schimel.

Trump supporters lose in Wisconsin In a setback to Donald Trump and his supporters, liberal judge Susan Crawford swept away the Supreme Court elections of the state as she defeated Trump-backed Brad Schimel.

Her win came despite Donald Trump's ally Elon Musk reportedly poured millions into the race.

“Wisconsin stood up and said loudly that justice does not have a price,” Crawford said after the conclusion of the most expensive judicial race in US history.

“The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary,” Musk posted on X as the results started coming in.

Musk, who spent roughly $277 million on Trump's 2024 election campaign, presented checks of $1 million to two voters and $100 each to other voters who signed his petition, as per AFP.

Jimmy Patronis wins Florida 1st District Jimmy Patronis defeated a challenge from Democrat Gay Valimont even though she far outraised and outspent him. The state's chief finanical officer will now fill the northwest Florida 1st District seat vacated by former Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Let it be known that this election is a reminder the Florida Panhandle will forever be red, and it’ll forever be Trump country,” he said after the win.

“And even their $6 million could not overcome one simple post on social media by Donald Trump,” he added.

North Florida's 6th District win In north Florida's 6th District, Randy Fine won against Democratic challenger Josh Weil for a seat vacated by Mike Waltz when he was tapped to become Trump’s national security adviser.

Trump took credit for both the wins.

“The Trump endorsement, as always, proved far greater than the Democrats' forces of evil. Congratulations to America,” he said on Truth Social.