US aviation giant Boeing is donating $1m to the inauguration fund for President-elect Donald Trump, as per a BBC report. Apart from that, Google has also made a similar donation to the fund.

Speaking to about the donation, Boeing told BBC, "We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting US Presidential Inaugural Committees." The company also noted that it had made similar donations to each of the past three presidential inauguration funds.

Google, which now joins the club after following similar announcements by Meta and Amazon, also promised stream the event around the world.

"Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage," said Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy.

Trump's inauguration, marking the start of his second term in the White House, is set to take place on 20 January.

The BIG companies that made similar donations to Trump's inaugaration fund: Apart from these two, the companies that made significant donations include oil producer Chevron and technology giants Meta, Amazon and Uber.

Car companies Ford, General Motors and Toyota have also donated a $1m each to the inaugural committee.

Bill Turene, Chevron's manager of global media relations, said “Chevron has a long tradition of celebrating democracy by supporting the inaugural committees of both parties. We are proud to be doing so again this year.”