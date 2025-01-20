Donald Trump Sworn-In: After Donald Trump gave his inaugural address, he bid farewell to former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris. He Donald trump is then slated to visit an overflow of crowd at Emancipation Hall.

Following this US President Donald Trump will participate in a ceremony in the president’s signing room and then a luncheon. He will then return to Emancipation Hall for review of the troops.

Donald Trump Sworn-In: Luncheon Menu This year's inauguration theme focuses on “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.”

It “recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government,” according to the JCCIC.

The luncheon menu for the Donald Trump inaugural event was reported by CNN. It includes:

First Course: Chesapeake Crab Cake with tomato tartar, bay sauce, pickled vegetables, romanesco, dill, and chive oil; Chardonnay, Veritas Vineyards “Reserve" from Monticello, Virginia

Second Course: Greater Omaha Angus Ribeye Steak with Thumbelina carrots, broccoli rabe, carrot top herb sauce, red wine truffle jus, and potato gratin; Cabernet Sauvignon, Mount Veeder from Napa Valley, California

Third Course: Minnesota Apple Ice Box Terrine with sour cream ice cream and salted caramel; Korbel Russian River Valley Natural from Sonoma County, California

During the last Inaugural Luncheon in 2017, Trump and the 200 guests relished a three-course lunch. However, the event was suspended in 2021 due to Covid-19.

A main dish of barbecued Seven Hills Angus beef with dark chocolate, potato gratin and juniper jus was served after the appetizer that included Maine lobster and gulf shrimp topped with peanut crumble and saffron sauce. The dessert featured Chocolate souffle served with cherry vanilla ice cream.

Donald Trump Sworn-In: Sneak Peek into Seating arrangement Following are the images shared by New York Post of the luncheon seating arrangement at Donald trump Inauguration ceremony.

A place card reads ‘The President’, designating the seat for US President Donald trump at the seating table.

Golden crusted flute glasses, a theme of white, gold, and blue seemed to adorn the luncheon setting at Donald Trump's inaugural luncheon.

Meta CEO Mark Zukcerberg and DOGE Chief Vivek Ramaswamy's place cards during Trump's inaugural luncheon.