Donald Trump inauguration day 2025: The inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to be conducted on January 20. Trump will enter the White House as US President for the second time, succeeding the incumbent President, Joe Biden.

Many top names from the business and tech world are expected to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony. Here's a list of prominent people planning to attend the ceremony, according to a Bloomberg report.

Sam Altman OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman plans to attend Trump's inauguration ceremony, according to a company spokesperson.

Mark Zuckerberg Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg may attend the event, the report said, citing a person familiar with the matter. There has been no official confirmation from Meta.

Dara Khosrowshahi Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will be attending some festivities, according to the company. Uber will also host an inauguration party in Washington with Elon Musk’s X social media firm and media company, The Free Press.

Brian Armstrong Coinbase Global Inc. CEO Brian Armstrong has been invited to some of the events along with a presidential dinner, the company said.

Greg Brockman and Kevin Weil OpenAI President Greg Brockman and Chief Product Officer Kevin Weil are also expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, as per a company spokesperson.

Donald Trump's second term is expected to bring changes in the dynamic AI industry. In his first term, Trump had issues on topics such as immigration and moderation of online content. In his previous term, Trump had issues with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.

Recently, both Meta and Amazon have pledged to contribute $ 1 million towards Donald Trump's inauguration fund. Trump also had a dinner with Zuckerberg and Bezos at Mar-a-Lago. Zuckerberg has removed fact-checking and loosened the rules around content on Meta's social media platforms, similar to X, owned by Elon Musk, Trump's aide.

Meanwhile, Altamn has contributed $ 1 million to Trump's inauguration fund in his personal capacity. He had also donated money to President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.