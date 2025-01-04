The flag being flown at half-staff when Donald Trump takes office later this month has angered the president-elect. President Joe Biden made the gesture in memory of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died on Sunday at 100. Trump, however, cannot alter the timeframe until after his inauguration.

Inauguration Day 2025: Why are US flags being flown at half-staff? Joe Biden declared national mourning on Sunday by ordering US flags to fly at half-staff to remember the late former president. According to the US flag code, flags honouring current or former presidents must be lowered at government buildings, embassies, and military sites within 30 days. For shorter periods, flags can also be lowered for other authorities, including members of Congress, vice presidents, and justices of the Supreme Court. On Memorial Day or other national catastrophes, flags may also be lowered. Since no flag should fly higher than the American flag, state flags are likewise lowered on certain occasions.

How long will flags be lowered? According to Biden's declaration, U.S. flags will fly at half-staff for 30 days after Carter's passing, until January 28. This implies that when Trump assumes office on January 20 and throughout the first week of his presidency, flags will be at half-staff.

What has Trump said about flags being lowered? Donald Trump said on social media on Friday that "nobody wants to see this," adding that "Democrats are all 'giddy'" about flags being down when he takes office. It can't make any American pleased. We'll have to wait and see. RESTORE AMERICA'S GREATNESS!

During Friday's briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to a question regarding Trump's post by saying that Biden will not reevaluate or alter the half-staff plans.

Flags had also been at half-staff when Nixon was sworn in for his second term in January 1973, due to Nixon having ordered them lowered due to the death of former President Harry S. Truman.

Inauguration Day 2025 date, time The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 20. The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.