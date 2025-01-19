Monday (January 20), marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday that honors the civil rights leader. This year, the holiday coincides with President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. While many businesses will close to observe MLK Day, others, including retail and grocery stores, will remain open.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s closed and open on MLK Day.

What’s closed on MLK Day 2025 Government Agencies Most government offices will be closed on MLK Day, which is also Trump Inuguration Day, including the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), public libraries, and city offices. State and federal courthouses will also be closed, along with public schools. Be sure to check with local agencies for specific closures.

Postal services The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed on January 20, and no regular mail deliveries will occur.

Mail services Other delivery services, such as UPS and FedEx, will still operate but with some time changes.

Financial services Both the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will be closed. As a banking holiday, most banks, including Wells Fargo, Citibank, and TD Bank, will be closed. However, ATMs and online banking will remain available.

What’s open on MLK Day 2025? Retail and Grocery stores Major retailers and grocery stores such as Costco, Walmart, Target, and Kroger will operate with regular hours. Wholesale retailers like Sam’s Club will also be open. Be sure to check with local stores for any specific hours or adjustments.

Restaurants Most major restaurant chains will be open, though it's recommended to verify the hours of your local establishments.

National Parks As one of the seven free entrance days in 2025, national parks will be open to visitors on MLK Day. This provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy nature without the usual entry fees.