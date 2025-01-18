US President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to enter the White House for the second time, has announced that the events for the inauguration ceremony will be held in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 20 due to extreme weather conditions.

Ronald Rogan had taken oath indoors in 1985 due to harsh weather conditions.

Located in the centre of the US Capitol, Rotunda is a large, domed, circular room. The Rotunda is under the Capitol dome and is typically used for congressional ceremonies and celebrations, CNBC News reported.

Despite the venue change, Trump assured that the inauguration ceremony would be historic and memorable. The presidential Parade and other activities will continue as planned, including live viewing at Capital One Arena.

“January 20th cannot come fast enough! ... It is my obligation to protect the people of our country but, before we even begin, we have to think of the inauguration itself. The weather forecast for Washington, DC, with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country," ANI cited Donald Trump's post on the social media platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump's concern Trump expressed concerns about the people attending the ceremony.

“I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!),” Trump said.

'Therefore, I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various dignitaries and guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience! he added.

Donald Trump's Inauguration programme details While sharing details of the inauguration programme, Trump said, "We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for live viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In. All other events will remain the same, including the Victory Rally at Capital One Arena, on Sunday at 3 PM (Doors open at 1 PM--Please arrive early!), and all three Inaugural Balls on Monday evening."