US President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath as the 47th US President. Here's all you need to know about series of events scheduled on Monday, January 20.

Washington DC is all decked out for a grand celebration on Monday, January 20, the inauguration day of US President-elect Donald Trump. At around 10:30 pm (IST), Trump will take the oath as the 47th US President. The oath-taking ceremony will be followed by a series of events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When will the oath-taking ceremony take place? Where to watch LIVE streaming? Who all are invited to Trump's inauguration? Here's your to the January 20 event.

When will Trump's oath-taking ceremony take place? Trump's swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 12 pm ET or 10:30 pm IST on Monday. During the ceremony, Trump will use two Bibles. One is a personal Bible given to him by his mother in 1955, and another is the historic Lincoln Bible, BBC reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn in on Monday. He will take the oath before Trump does.

Where will Trump's inauguration take place? The oath-taking ceremony will take place inside the congressional complex because of bitter cold. It was originally due to take place in front of the US Capitol.

Who all are invited to Trump's inauguration? Several foreign leaders were invited to the ceremony, including Chinese president Xi Jinping. But Beijing will send a top official, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, instead to join the swearing-in ceremony in Washington. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's president Javier Milei are likely to attend the event.

Tech titans and business tycoons who may attend the inauguration include Trump adviser CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and CEO of Meta platforms Mark Zuckerberg. TikTok's Shou Chew and Google's Sundar Pichai are also expected to be present.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and other living presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama — will be seen at the ceremony. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who won't be at Trump's inauguration? Former First Lady Michelle Obama will skip this year's inauguration, her office had informed us earlier. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likewise won't be in attendance, CBC news reported. Both women attended Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Trump's inauguration full schedule on Monday, January 20, 2025: The music performances before the oath-taking ceremony will begin around 9:30 am EST or 8:00 pm IST on Monday. Here's what follows: