Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump inauguration day: Oath ceremony date and time, who's attending and who's not; full schedule of events

Donald Trump inauguration day: Oath ceremony date and time, who's attending and who's not; full schedule of events

Written By Akriti Anand

US President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath as the 47th US President. Here's all you need to know about series of events scheduled on Monday, January 20.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Washington DC is all decked out for a grand celebration on Monday, January 20, the inauguration day of US President-elect Donald Trump. At around 10:30 pm (IST), Trump will take the oath as the 47th US President. The oath-taking ceremony will be followed by a series of events.

When will the oath-taking ceremony take place? Where to watch LIVE streaming? Who all are invited to Trump's inauguration? Here's your to the January 20 event.

When will Trump's oath-taking ceremony take place?

Trump's swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 12 pm ET or 10:30 pm IST on Monday. During the ceremony, Trump will use two Bibles. One is a personal Bible given to him by his mother in 1955, and another is the historic Lincoln Bible, BBC reported.

Vice President-elect JD Vance will also be sworn in on Monday. He will take the oath before Trump does.

Where will Trump's inauguration take place?

The oath-taking ceremony will take place inside the congressional complex because of bitter cold. It was originally due to take place in front of the US Capitol.

Who all are invited to Trump's inauguration?

Several foreign leaders were invited to the ceremony, including Chinese president Xi Jinping. But Beijing will send a top official, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, instead to join the swearing-in ceremony in Washington.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's president Javier Milei are likely to attend the event.

Tech titans and business tycoons who may attend the inauguration include Trump adviser CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, Apple's Tim Cook, executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and CEO of Meta platforms Mark Zuckerberg. TikTok's Shou Chew and Google's Sundar Pichai are also expected to be present.

Outgoing President Joe Biden and other living presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama — will be seen at the ceremony.

Who won't be at Trump's inauguration?

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will skip this year's inauguration, her office had informed us earlier. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi likewise won't be in attendance, CBC news reported. Both women attended Trump's 2017 inauguration.

Trump's inauguration full schedule on Monday, January 20, 2025:

The music performances before the oath-taking ceremony will begin around 9:30 am EST or 8:00 pm IST on Monday. Here's what follows:

  1. St. John’s Church Service
  2. Tea at the White House
  3. Swearing-In Ceremony
  4. US Capitol farewell to the Former President and Vice President
  5. US Capitol Departure Ceremony
  6. The President’s Signing Room Ceremony
  7. JCCIC Congressional Luncheon
  8. The President’s Review of the Troops
  9. Presidential Parade
  10. Pennsylvania Avenue
  11. Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House
  12. Commander in Chief Ball
  13. President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
  14. Liberty Inaugural Ball
  15. President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks
  16. Starlight Ball
  17. President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.