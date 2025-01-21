In 1961, John F. Kennedy made a statement on his Inauguration Day by removing his hat. This time, Melania Trump made her statement by keeping her hat on during the swearing-in ceremony of Donald Trump as the 47th US president.

"Raise your hand if you think Melania Trump looked absolutely stunning for the inauguration," wrote Donald J. Trump in a post on X.

She wore a navy boater-style toque that complemented her navy double-breasted coat, navy pencil skirt, and ivory blouse, all chosen for her husband's swearing-in, according to a report by the New York Times.

Is wearing a hat to a presidential inauguration ‘unusual’? Wearing a hat to a presidential inauguration isn't uncommon. First ladies like Mamie Eisenhower, Nancy Reagan, and Jackie Kennedy all wore hats on Inauguration Day. However, those hats were typically pillbox-style, designed not to obscure the first lady’s face, New York Times reported.

Melania Trump holds two Bibles during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool Photo via AP)

Melania Trump’s inaugural hat, in contrast, featured a wide brim that shaded her eyes, intentionally concealing her thoughts. Paired with her tightly buttoned coat and high-neck blouse, the hat gave her an air of mystery and inaccessibility, a departure from the usual tradition of showcasing the first family as the new face of the nation during an inauguration.

In contrast to tradition, her hat intentionally concealed her thoughts.

Her decision to keep her hat and coat on even inside the Capitol Rotunda, and while Trump took the oath of office, only emphasized her message. Despite recently publishing a best-selling memoir and working on a documentary about her second time in the White House, Mrs. Trump is clearly setting her own boundaries.