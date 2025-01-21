United States President Donald Trump was all smiles as the crowd broke into some of the loudest cheers for Barron Trump when he introduced his son during the inauguration speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, BBC News video showed.

Speaking to the audience, Trump asked, “Have you ever heard of him?” as the 18-year-old drew long claps and loud cheers from the audience and playfully engaged with them by pointing at some, waving and gesturing with a thumbs up. He also placed a hand behind his ear and signalled for more, as the crowd obliged.

The now tallest member of Trump's family smiled at the audience and drew proud looks from his onlooking father for the crowds reaction.

Watch Viral Video: Barron Trump Gets Loudest Cheers

In the viral video, Trump can be heard telling the crowd, “I have a very tall son named Barron, has anyone ever heard of him?” The new US President, who began his second non-consecutive term in the White House on January 20, has credited his son with “the youth vote” that helped him win the 2024 US election against Kamala Harris, according to the BBC News.

Donald Trump is 47th President of the United States Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday (January 20), marking his historic return to the White House. The inauguration took place indoors at the Capitol Rotunda due to an Arctic blast that brought dangerously cold temperatures to the nation’s capital.

Trump took the oath of office administered by Chief Justice John Roberts, using both a family Bible and President Abraham Lincoln’s Bible. Vice President J.D. Vance was sworn in earlier by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, holding a family heirloom Bible.

Notably, he news presidential term began with a flurry of Trump executive orders on Day 1, AP reported. It noted that his first batch of memoranda and orders, included repealing dozens of former US President Joe Biden's actions.