Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump inauguration on January 20, 2025: How to get free tickets to watch the ceremony?

Donald Trump inauguration on January 20, 2025: How to get free tickets to watch the ceremony?

Livemint

  • President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance will officially begin their second term on January 20, 2025, with a swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Tickets are free but must be requested through members of Congress.

Tickets to the Donald Trump Inauguration Day are distributed free through members of Congress, with deadlines and procedures varying by office.

As Inauguration Day approaches, President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance prepare for their swearing-in ceremony. Here’s all the important information about the event.

When is the Inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Monday (January 20, 2025) marking the official start of Trump and Vance's second term in office.

Where will the inauguration take place?

The ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., specifically on the west front of the Capitol. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, becoming just the second US president in history to be elected to nonconsecutive terms.

How can you get tickets to the ceremony?

Tickets are free but are distributed through members of Congress via the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies. Here’s how the ticket process works:

Requests are managed by individual Congressional offices.

Some representatives and senators have started taking online requests in advance.

Ticket deadlines vary by office, so interested individuals should contact their local Senators or Representatives to find out about their procedures.

First-come, first-served allocation may apply in some areas.

To find your members of Congress and submit ticket requests, visit USA.gov.

What is the Presidential oath of office?

The Vice President-elect is sworn in first, repeating the standard oath of office taken by other federal employees. Following this, the President-elect recites a second oath, aligning with Article II, Section I of the US Constitution.

What happens on Inauguration Day?

The events of Inauguration Day are overseen by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and typically include:

These traditions mark the official beginning of the new administration.

As Trump and Vance prepare for this momentous day, the country eagerly anticipates the start of their next term in office.

