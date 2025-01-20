As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his second presidential inauguration on January 20, 2025, the event promises to be a momentous occasion filled with political significance and high expectations. Returning to the White House after a tumultuous first term, Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States in Washington, D.C.

While the ceremony will follow traditional presidential customs, it will stand out due to unique factors such as the expected frigid temperatures, the indoor location at the US Capitol, and key policy actions Trump plans to implement immediately, signaling the start of his ambitious second term.

The event will be closely watched for both symbolic gestures and the policy directions he aims to take, setting the tone for his next four years in office.

Inaugural ceremony changes In a break from tradition, Trump has decided to move the swearing-in ceremony indoors due to expected frigid temperatures in the low 20s. This marks the first time since Ronald Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 that the event will take place inside the US Capitol.

Although the smaller venue will limit the usual crowd size on the National Mall, the decision is aimed at protecting attendees from extreme weather.

Security and safety As with any high-profile inauguration, security will be tight. Trump’s second inauguration is expected to see an unprecedented level of safety protocols, given the events of the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection and heightened political tensions. Washington, D.C. will be a focal point for protests and demonstrations, so there will be a strong emphasis on maintaining order while ensuring that the event proceeds smoothly.

Entertainment performances In keeping with tradition, the inauguration will feature a series of musical performances. President-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration on January 20, 2025, will feature performances by several notable artists:

Carrie Underwood: The country music star will sing "America the Beautiful" during the swearing-in ceremony.

Christopher Macchio: The opera singer is set to perform the national anthem.

Lee Greenwood: Known for his patriotic anthem "God Bless the USA," Greenwood will deliver this song at the event.

The Village People: The iconic group will perform their hits "YMCA" and "Macho Man," both of which became popular anthems during Trump's campaign.

Also, rapper Nelly is scheduled to perform at the inaugural ball, emphasizing his respect for the office of the president rather than aligning with Trump's politics.

Another major action will involve TikTok. Trump is expected to sign an order extending the deadline for the Chinese-owned app’s potential ban, allowing more time for a national security review and possible deal structuring between ByteDance and an American owner. He has also expressed support for TikTok’s influence on younger voters, which has become a key element of his campaign.

Controversial pardons Trump’s plans for pardoning individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection are also a significant part of his agenda. Although details remain unclear, the president-elect has indicated he will pardon many individuals convicted for their roles in the attack.