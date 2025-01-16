Sundar Pichai joins tech giants like Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook at Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. This event is historic as it coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, marking a notable overlap in presidential swearing-in ceremonies.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai is the latest addition on the guest list of Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony as US President on Monday, reported Reuters. The event will also be attended by other tech moguls including Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple's Tim Cook will also attend the event, Bloomberg News reported earlier in the day.

Donald Trump inauguration ceremony: Who are the tech giants joining? Tesla CEO Elon Musk will attend the ceremony and will be seated with the prominent guests at the event, reported NBC News. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The report added that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who had tensed ties with Trump last year, will also attend the ceremony and will reportedly be seated next to Musk. Prior to attending the ceremony, Zuckerberg will also cohost a reception with other billionaire Republican donors hours before US President elect-Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, reported Associated Press, citing sources.

Other tech giants joining the event are Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reports.

Donald Trump inauguration Donald Trump will officially be inaugurated as 47th president of the United States on January 20, Monday. Trump will assume the office of the US President for the second time taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump will take the presidential oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, on January 20.

JD Vance will also be sworn in as Vice President of the United States on the Inauguration Day. Usually, the Vice President is sworn in before the President.