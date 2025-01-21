Vivek Ramaswamy, who played an active role in creating DOGE, will opt out of joining US President Donald Trump's government efficiency commission.

As reported by the Associated Press, Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who sought the GOP nomination for president in 2024, has signalled plans to run for governor of Ohio next year. A native of Cincinnati, Ramaswamy, 39, had shown interest in Vice President JD Vance's recently vacated Senate seat before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine chose Lt. Gov. Jon Husted as Vance's successor.

“Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE,”Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the commission, said in a statement. "He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

Trump has selected Musk and Ramaswamy to head DOGE, a non-governmental task force focused on finding methods to eliminate federal jobs, reduce programs, and cut federal regulations. This initiative is part of Trump's “Save America” agenda for his second presidential term.

Musk's involvement in particular has raised ethics concerns because SpaceX, the company he founded and led, has massive defence contracts and competes for business from NASA. His Tesla electric-car company and other business interests could also benefit from Trump decisions in office, AP reported.

Ambitious attempts to shrink the size and reach of the federal government have often faced pushback, especially when the public is faced with cuts to essential programs that millions rely on for employment, healthcare, military protection, and daily necessities.

Ramaswamy, one of the wealthiest millennials globally, amassed his fortune in the biotech industry before shifting his focus to politics. He gained recognition on the political right as a strong opponent of identity politics and programs promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

He has positioned himself as a thought leader of Trump's populist “Make America Great Again” movement. He endorsed Trump in the GOP primary after finishing fourth in Iowa's leadoff caucuses.