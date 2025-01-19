As President-elect Donald Trump prepares for his swearing-in ceremony, law enforcement agencies remain on high alert for potential lone wolf attacks. The ceremony, which has been moved indoors due to record-low temperatures, will take place in a controlled environment at the Capitol. Despite this change, authorities are still taking precautionary measures to safeguard the thousands expected in Washington, D.C. for the event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sergeant Matthew Fagiana, a retired patrol commander with over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, told Fox News Digital, "Lone wolf actors are always extremely significant to law enforcement personnel who are trying to safeguard the people that are attending these events."

"One of the reasons that they're always a concern is they can be very unpredictable, and they are driven by extremist ideologies." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The heightened threat level follows a recent incident where a machete-wielding suspect tried to bypass security during Trump's visit to pay respects to former President Carter. The 44-year-old suspect had been granted a conditional pre-trial release prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Fagiana reassured Fox News Digital that federal authorities would be closely monitoring any potential threats. “Federal partners that are tasked with intelligence gathering, the folks that are tasked with protecting the dignitaries that are present on Monday, are going to know where this individual is."

"It's not like he's out of sight, out of mind. And that goes to the same for anybody that has made a credible threat. They're going to make sure that they know where that person is." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the Secret Service, local law enforcement including the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and state troopers from surrounding states will be on duty to ensure safety.

Fagiana shared key warning signs law enforcement is looking for in potential lone wolf attackers:

Unusual body language "Are they nervous? Are they fidgeting or maybe loitering in a certain restricted area for too long?" Fagiana explained. "Pacing is another sign, it's one of those involuntary actions that somebody that is nervous will do." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Involuntary reactions "If somebody is sweating profusely, and it's January, and it's going to be very cold," he said. "Again, that's one of those involuntary reactions of the body that can happen when someone's extremely nervous," Fagiana added.

Abnormal clothing Authorities will also be alert for individuals wearing clothing that is out of place for the time of year, particularly during the winter months when most people wear lighter attire. "For example, in the summer, if we're protecting a 4th of July parade, and somebody shows up in heavy material and a lot of heavy coats, that person is definitely worth watching," Fagiana said.

While the indoor venue for the inauguration helps control access, Fagiana highlighted that events like the inaugural parade will require extra vigilance. "There's going to be thousands of eyes on those events," he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tips for the public to assist law enforcement Fagiana emphasized the importance of public awareness and situational alertness. "The reality is, no matter where you are in the world today, you have to have good situational awareness," he said, urging people to be mindful of their surroundings and report anything unusual. “Trust your gut. If something seems off, speak up to an officer."

He further stressed that the public should keep their phones put away and pay attention to what's happening around them. "Having situational awareness is key for the public because if they notice something, they can talk with an officer who can investigate the matter," Fagiana explained.

The US Capitol Police Department has issued a list of 50 prohibited items for January 20, including bicycles, umbrellas, and liquids. Fox News Digital reported that the department aims to minimize the risk by ensuring that items like these don't get close to the protected area. “That gives law enforcement time to stop that item from entering," said Fagiana, emphasizing the importance of the buffer zone for security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}