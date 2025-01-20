President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign up to 200 executive orders upon taking office, focusing on immigration, energy policies, and civil service reforms. He aims to implement significant changes including deportations and military deployment at the southern border.

US President-elect Donald Trump is expected to sign up to 200 executive orders after taking oath on Monday. The incoming POTUS has also indicated plans to begin "the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense" after he re-takes the Oval Office.

The Republican leader reiterated on Sunday that his term would bring about "a brand new day of American strength and prosperity, dignity and pride." Executive orders — 200 of them by some accounts — have already been prepared for his signature to jumpstart deportations, increase fossil fuel development and reduce civil service protections for government workers.

He is also expected to pardon some of the pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6 after the victory of Joe Biden.

What are executive orders? An executive order is a signed statement about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports. It is also the fastest tool at Trump's disposal as he begins his second term on Monday.

It is standard practice for an incoming president signing a flurry of executive orders — often issuing orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors. Executive orders allow a president to wield power without action from Congress. But there are also limits to what orders can achieve.

What orders is Trump likely to sign today? The incoming leader has forecast signing as many as 100 executive orders on his first day. This will (probably) include covering deportations, the US-Mexico border, domestic energy, Schedule F rules for federal workers, school gender policies and vaccine mandates. He has also promised an executive order to give more time for the sale of TikTok.

Trump has also asked Representative Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey to write an order stopping the development of offshore windmills for generating electricity. An official with the incoming White House team told Reuters that President-elect Donald Trump will sign an executive order declaring a national energy emergency aimed at "unleashing affordable and reliable American energy".

According to reports, Trump will issue a series of executive orders designed to remake immigration policies on Monday. An AP report quoting a White House official said these would including ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship.

Update shared on X by a Fox reporter also confirmed that Trump would sign 11 border-related executive orders on Monday — including the deployment of US troops to the border areas.

It remains unclear how Donald Trump will carry out some of his executive orders — including plans to end automatic citizenship for everyone born in the country. Others are expected to be challenged immediately in the courts.