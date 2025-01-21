With Republican candidate Donald Trump sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at US Capitol Rotunda on 20 January, former US President Barack Obama was seen walking into the inauguration ceremony alone, giving rise to the rumours about his separation with wife Michelle Obama.

The speculation surrounding the couple's split and possible divorce intensified following it was confirmed that the former first lady will not attend Trump's inauguration.

This is not the first time Michelle has skipped an official event, supposed to attend with their husband. Earlier, she skipped former US president Jimmy Carter’s funeral this month.

After the former president entered the Capitol Rotunda alone as other former presidents walked in with their spouses, ‘Where is Michelle Obama’ started trending on Google.

What speculations say? According to several speculations on social media one prominent one is Barack and Michelle Obama separation rumours. Both have been together since 1989, when they started dating and married by 1992. The couple has two daughters together. No official explanation was given for Michelle's absence from Trump's inauguration.

Some believe the absence of Michelle marked her opposition to Trump's victory.

While a few reports claim that former US President Barack Obama and his wife now live as “just friends.” An insider quoted by RadarOnline.com claimed, “The Obamas are having a tough time, there’s no doubt about that. The Aniston ‘affair’ attention was unwanted, and Michelle felt let down by it all. The reality is, they’re more like friends at the moment. The spark has gone, and they’re simply going through the motions.”

On Michelle's birthday, Obama had recently shared a heartfelt note, along with a picture of the two holding hands across a table. “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama.. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!” Obama wrote.

Born on 17 January 1964, Michelle Obama celebrated her 61st birthday.