Donald Trump is set to take oath as the 47th President of the United States of America (USA) on Monday 10:30 pm IST. The former President's return to the White House is expected to be a star-studded affair with hundreds marking their presence to witness the passing of baton from Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump will take oath of office inside the rotunda of the Capitol building, after the cold weather prompted organizers to move the ceremony indoors. Approximately 25,000 law enforcement personnel will be on hand to provide security.

With only a few hours left until Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony, let's take a look at who is expected to attend the oath-taking and who hasn't been invited.

Donald Trump inauguration: Who aren't attending and who aren't invited? Among those who have not been invited for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony include UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Germany’s President Olaf Scholz. These two leaders have recently been targeted by Elon Musk, selected by Donald Trump to lead newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, will sit the event out as he has some prior engagements. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen has not been invited for Donald Trump's oath-taking.

France President Emmanuel Macron was not invited for the swearing-in ceremony. Chinese President Xi Jinping has been invited but he will not be attending the ceremony.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro cannot attend; his passport has been seized. Here's why

Who will be attending? From India, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the ceremony.

Vice President Han Zheng will represent China. Also Read | Donald Trump’s Inauguration: Snoop Dogg, McDonald’s burgers mark crypto industry’s lavish ball

From the UK, far-right politician Nigel Farage of the Reform UK has been invited. He will be attending Donald Trump's inauguration.

Among the world leaders, Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa, Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban will attend.

Outgoing President Joe Biden will attend the ceremony along with wife Jill. Former presidents – Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W Bush – will attend donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.