‘Donald Trump is dead’ trends again: Here's why social media continues to speculate about US President’s health

Donald Trump's health has been a recurring subject of speculation throughout his second term. The speculations are fueled by his age (he will turn 80 this June) and a series of brief absences from public view. Trump’s health news, fake or real, has set social media alight each time it occurred.

The most recent episode came over the 4-6 April weekend. A routine White House "press lid", standard shorthand for no further public events that day, was called at 11:08 AM on Saturday.

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Within hours, unverified posts on X (formerly Twitter) claimed Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Some users even claimed alleged road closures and shared what turned out to be recycled motorcade footage from 2024.

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The claims spread rapidly before White House officials stepped in to call them "insane conspiracy theories." They stated that the President was "working nonstop." Donald Trump himself posted on Truth Social that he had "never felt better." There was no visit to Walter Reed.

Earlier this year, during Trump's appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026, photographers caught a large bruise on his left hand. The administration's explanation was straightforward. It was due to frequent handshaking and aspirin use as part of a cardiovascular prevention routine.

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Less easy to dismiss were verbal slips during his address. He repeatedly referred to Greenland as "Iceland," which briefly reignited long-running questions about cognitive health.

After all, it was Trump who repeatedly attacked his predecessor, Joe Biden, over his deteriorating health. Many social media users reacted similarly.

In October 2025, Trump underwent a semiannual physical at Walter Reed that included both MRI and CT scans. The White House released a memo declaring him in "exceptional health."

It specifically highlighted that his cardiac age was assessed as 14 years younger than his chronological age. Trump described the MRI results himself as "perfect."

Around the same time, however, the White House confirmed a separate diagnosis: chronic venous insufficiency. It’s a condition marked by poor blood return from the legs, which has produced visible swelling in Trump's ankles and lower legs.

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Officials were quick to note that this condition is common in adults over 50. It carries no direct link to serious heart disease, according to them.

One of the more dramatic episodes came in late August 2025. A three-day gap in Trump's public schedule was enough to send the phrase "Trump is dead" trending more than 5,000 times on social media.

The speculation was amplified when Vice President JD Vance spoke about being "ready to assume the presidency". While made in an entirely different context, the comments were stripped of that context and circulated online as supposed confirmation.

The pattern across all these episodes is consistent: a minor gap in public activity, a social media frenzy, an official denial, and a Trump post declaring good health. No verified medical emergency has materialized.

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On Google US, the query for ‘Trump is dead’ skyrocketed from April 4 to 5:

High search volume for 'Trump is dead'

What has emerged is a clear illustration of how a 79-year-old president's every absence becomes, in the current information environment, raw material for the next viral rumor. Well, he’s not alone. His ally in the US-Iran war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was earlier involved in death rumors on social media.

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Donald Trump’s health: Social media speculations