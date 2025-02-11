Donald Trump is ‘tough, energetic, focused, and effective,’ say Americans: New poll

A majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, with 70% stating that he is doing exactly what he pledged during his campaign, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted between February 5-7, 2025, also found that Trump holds a 53% approval rating overall.

Public perception of Trump The CBS News/YouGov poll found that Americans largely view Trump as a "tough" (69%), "energetic" (63%), "focused" (60%), and "effective" (58%) leader. Only 30% of respondents felt that Trump’s actions have deviated from his campaign promises.

Approval on key issues Trump's policies on immigration and national security have received strong support:

59% approve of his deportation efforts, while 41% disapprove.

64% back his decision to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, compared to 36% who oppose it.

54% approve of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, while 46% disapprove.

However, his proposed large-scale deportation facilities remain controversial, with 52% opposed and 48% in favor.

Concerns over economic focus Despite overall support, 66% of Americans believe Trump isn’t focused enough on lowering the cost of living, a key concern for many voters.

Additionally, his plan to take over the Gaza Strip has been widely criticized, with 47% calling it a bad idea, while only 13% support it.

Elon Musk’s influence on Government The poll also assessed public opinion on Elon Musk’s role in government affairs:

23% want Musk to have "a lot" of influence on government operations and spending.

28% prefer "some" influence, making for a majority (51%) in favor of his involvement.

18% want "not much" influence, while 31% oppose any role for Musk.

