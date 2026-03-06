Trump issues ultimatum to Iran: ‘No deal except unconditional surrender’

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 6) said there would be "no deal with Iran" unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender,” outlining a hardline stance as the conflict in the Middle East continues to escalate.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The US President said that after such a development, the United States and its allies would help rebuild Iran and restore its economy.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before,” he wrote.

Trump added that Iran could have a strong future if it follows that path. “IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE. ‘MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!).’”