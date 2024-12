US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised outgoing US President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations, calling it a "miscarriage of justice."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!”

The term "J6 hostages" refers to individuals imprisoned for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, riots at Capitol Hill. Trump and his supporters have labeled these individuals as hostages, arguing they were acting peacefully and patriotically during the event.

There has been speculation that once Donald Trump assumes the presidency, he may issue pardons for those imprisoned due to their role in the Capitol Hill siege.

Earlier, on Sunday, Joe Biden signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, who had been convicted on charges related to gun crimes and tax violations. The pardon ensures Hunter Biden will avoid sentencing for these offenses and eliminates the possibility of prison time.

In a statement, President Biden addressed the charges against his son, arguing that individuals in similar situations--such as those with tax payment issues due to addiction--typically receive non-criminal resolutions.

He contended that Hunter's case was treated differently, leading to felony charges despite the absence of aggravating factors. Biden also stressed his commitment to not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, despite his belief that his son had been "selectively and unfairly prosecuted."

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted. Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” the statement read.

Biden explained that the charges against his son were initiated after political opponents in Congress pushed for the case to be brought forward. He added that a plea deal, which had been negotiated with the Department of Justice, unravelled in court due to political pressure.

“The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unravelled in the courtroom--with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter's cases,” the statement added.

Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!

Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter... It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.

The outgoing President maintained that the charges were politically motivated, asserting that Hunter was targeted because of his relationship with him. Biden concluded his statement by expressing his belief that, while he had faith in the justice system, the legal process had been influenced by politics, leading to a “miscarriage of justice.”