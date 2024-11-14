Donald Trump Jr. doubles down on Ukraine funding cuts, mocks Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump Jr. has reinforced his father Donald trump’s campaign promise to cut US funding for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia. Taking to social media, he took a swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting the Ukrainian leader is nearing the loss of his “allowance,” a reference to the US military funding aimed at supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.
Trump Jr. shared an Instagram post from former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, in screenshots obtained by the Daily Beast, with the caption: “POV: You’re 38 Days from losing your allowance.” The video, which features a stone-faced Zelenskyy standing next to Trump, is meant to mock the Ukrainian president, with images of dollar bills cascading down the screen. The post implies that Ukraine’s military aid could soon be cut off.
The “38 days” comment appears to be a nod to December 17, when electors in each state will meet to cast their votes for the next President and Vice President. This timing aligns with expectations of significant political shifts following the election results, suggesting a potential reduction in military aid to Ukraine.
Despite his son's remarks, Donald Trump has worked to maintain relations with both Ukraine and Russia. The president-elect reportedly had a positive 25-minute phone call with Zelenskyy earlier this week, with Axios sources saying the conversation did not leave the Ukrainian president “feeling despair.”
On the campaign trail, Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for spending billions on military aid to Ukraine. In June, Trump called Zelenskyy “the greatest salesman of any politician that’s ever lived,” referencing Zelenskyy’s ability to secure massive US funding. At a Detroit rally, Trump claimed that each time Zelenskyy visits the US, he walks away with $60 billion in aid.
With just 70 days until Donald Trump is set to take office, the Joe Biden administration is reportedly preparing to allocate the remaining $6 billion of Congressionally-approved aid to Ukraine. Trump has continued to claim that the war between Ukraine and Russia “would not have happened” if he had remained in office in 2020, and he has promised to end the conflict in just one day if elected.
