Donald Trump Jr. has reinforced his father Donald trump's campaign promise to cut US funding for Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Taking to social media, he took a swipe at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, suggesting the Ukrainian leader is nearing the loss of his "allowance," a reference to the US military funding aimed at supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Social Media post and Palin's video Trump Jr. shared an Instagram post from former Republican vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin, in screenshots obtained by the Daily Beast, with the caption: "POV: You're 38 Days from losing your allowance." The video, which features a stone-faced Zelenskyy standing next to Trump, is meant to mock the Ukrainian president, with images of dollar bills cascading down the screen. The post implies that Ukraine's military aid could soon be cut off.

The 38 days reference The “38 days" comment appears to be a nod to December 17, when electors in each state will meet to cast their votes for the next President and Vice President. This timing aligns with expectations of significant political shifts following the election results, suggesting a potential reduction in military aid to Ukraine.

Donald Trump's criticism of Biden administration On the campaign trail, Donald Trump criticized the Biden administration for spending billions on military aid to Ukraine. In June, Trump called Zelenskyy "the greatest salesman of any politician that's ever lived," referencing Zelenskyy's ability to secure massive US funding. At a Detroit rally, Trump claimed that each time Zelenskyy visits the US, he walks away with $60 billion in aid.