Donald Trump Jr. takes central role in shaping father Trump’s controversial Cabinet: Report

  • Donald Trump Jr. has emerged as a key figure in his father’s cabinet transition, reportedly prioritizing loyalty over experience in selecting candidates for top positions.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 02:51 AM IST
Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly driving key cabinet appointments for his father (file photo)
Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly driving key cabinet appointments for his father (file photo)(REUTERS)

Donald Trump Jr. has reportedly emerged as a pivotal figure in the transition process, exerting significant influence over the formation of his father Donald Trump’s cabinet

The eldest son of the President-elect has played a crucial role in selecting candidates, prioritizing loyalty over experience for top administration positions, according to sources familiar with the situation, Reuters reported.

Sources close to the transition, including political allies, donors, and personal friends, revealed, the news report said, that Donald Trump Jr. has helped shape critical appointments, including championing Senator JD Vance as a potential vice-presidential pick and blocking former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from joining the cabinet.

Reuters sources, which include political allies, donors, and personal friends, reported that Don Jr. has played a key role in promoting or blocking candidates, notably championing Senator JD Vance as Trump’s running mate and preventing former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from joining the cabinet.

In addition to his involvement in the transition, Don Jr. is set to join conservative venture capital fund 1789 Capital. However, the news report citing sources said that he will continue to host his politics-focused podcast and support candidates who align with his father's political philosophy. Despite his growing influence, Don Jr. is unlikely to be involved in day-to-day White House operations, though he will offer advice to his dad.

Donald Trump Jr.’s primary focus has been ensuring that cabinet picks are loyal to Trump and share his anti-establishment worldview, according to the report. This includes a preference for protectionist economic policies and a reduction in military interventions and foreign aid.

The news report pointed out that Trump Jr.'s advocacy for certain candidates, however, may face significant challenges, as two of his favored choices—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for US health official and Tulsi Gabbard for intelligence chief—could encounter a difficult Senate confirmation process. Kennedy, an environmental activist, has drawn controversy over his anti-vaccine views, while Gabbard has been criticized for her past comments on Russia and Syria.

Further complicating matters, Donald Trump Jr. was a key figure in lobbying for Vance to be Trump’s running mate. While Vance remains popular among Trump’s base, his anti-corporate rhetoric and opposition to Ukraine aid have raised concerns among some donors. However, Trump ultimately embraced Vance, providing Don Jr. with additional political influence during the transition, a source was reported to have said.

According to sources close to the matter, as per the report, Donald Trump Jr. was particularly keen on securing a prominent position for his personal friend and former U.S. ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell, as Secretary of State. However, despite his advocacy, President-elect Trump ultimately chose Senator Marco Rubio for the role.

Two of the sources close to Donald Trump Jr. said, the report stated, that he has not been involved in all personnel decisions and is not working full-time on the transition or from Mar-a-Lago. His role has largely focused on high-level appointments, with little influence expected over lower-level personnel vetting, according to one of the sources. These sources clarified that Don Jr.'s involvement in the transition process remains strategic, rather than exhaustive.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 02:51 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDonald Trump Jr. takes central role in shaping father Trump’s controversial Cabinet: Report

