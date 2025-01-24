Hundreds of migrants were arrested Thursday (January 24) in a significant move by the US government to implement President Donald Trump’s long-promised deportation operation. The crackdown also saw several individuals being flown out of the country aboard military aircraft, marking the beginning of a large-scale immigration enforcement operation.

The deportation initiative is part of the broader immigration enforcement policies championed by Donald Trump, focusing on reducing illegal immigration and bolstering national security.

The operation comes at a time when President Trump is preparing for a high-profile trip to California and North Carolina, states grappling with severe natural disasters.

The US has apprehended 538 criminal illegal immigrants, including a suspected terrorist and several individuals convicted of sex crimes involving minors, according to the White House.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

Leavitt said, “The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

Emphasising that deportation flights have commenced, she stated that "President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday passed a bill mandating the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. This legislation is the first for President Trump to sign and aligns with his efforts to tackle illegal immigration, which has gained some bipartisan support.

Trump has pledged to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history," potentially affecting up to 11 million undocumented migrants in the US. On his first day in office, he declared a "national emergency" at the southern border, deploying additional troops and vowing to remove "criminal aliens."

Also, Trump issued executive orders focused on tightening the US-Mexico border and deporting millions of immigrants without permanent legal status. He also ended refugee resettlement and indicated plans to prosecute local law enforcement officials who do not enforce his immigration policies.

The administration is also set to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy, which requires individuals applying for entry to the US from Mexico to remain there until their applications are processed.