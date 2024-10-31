Donald Trump faces new groping allegations from Beatrice Keul, a former Miss Switzerland contestant, who claims he assaulted her in 1993. This follows a similar accusation from Stacey Williams, as Trump's team continues to deny the claims and calls them politically motivated.

Former President Donald Trump is facing new allegations of inappropriate conduct, with ex-Miss Switzerland contestant Beatrice Keul accusing him of groping her in 1993. This comes just a week after Trump was accused by former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams of similar misconduct.

Groping Allegations Against Donald Trump Unfold According to an exclusive report by DailyMail, Beatrice Keul claims she was invited to Donald Trump’s hotel suite in New York under the pretext of a “private talk." Once inside, she alleges that Trump “jumped" on her and groped her body.

Keul, who caught Trump's attention after securing second place in the Miss Switzerland 1992 pageant, described the encounter as unsettling. At the time, she was working at a high-end Swiss bank and modelling part-time. She recalls, "When you are from Switzerland, the US is a big wow... And then comes the name Trump. Wow again."

Trump Mispronounced My Name, Recollects Beatrice Keul Keul’s interaction with Trump began at the Trump Castle Casino, where she was one of over 50 contestants offered transport to the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan. She recalled that during their initial meeting, Trump mispronounced her name and appeared particularly interested in her, leading to a prolonged conversation.

“Ah, we finally meet, Miss Keul. How nice to meet you finally," Trump reportedly said. Their interaction lasted about 10 to 15 minutes, drawing the attention of other contestants.

Following a press luncheon, a staff member approached Keul to invite her to meet Trump privately. Trusting that it was merely a conversation, she went to his suite, only to find herself in an uncomfortable situation. "He jumped on me. He was grabbing and touching my body everywhere he could," she recounted.

In a moment of panic, Keul attempted to resist Trump’s advances, asserting her non-consent. “He kissed me on the lips and on the neck. He tried to lift my dress," she said.

'I Was Scared That I Could Not Go Home' Describing her approach as “playing nice," Keul focused on defusing the situation while seeking an escape. “When you are with sick people you have to stay calm, because if you are not calm something very bad can happen," she explained.

After about half an hour, during which she continued to deflect his advances, Trump asked her about her plans in the US and even offered to help her secure a placement at New York University.

Feeling trapped yet determined to remain diplomatic, Keul opted not to disclose the incident to anyone, fearing repercussions during the week-long pageantry events. “I was scared that I could not go home," she added, highlighting the pressures of being in a foreign country.

Recently, Keul found documents related to her trip to the US, including her plane tickets and Trump’s invitation, prompting her to speak out about the alleged incident.

Trump's Office Issues Responses to the Groping Allegations In response to Keul's accusations, Trump's National Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, dismissed the claims as "false," suggesting they were strategically released to divert attention from controversies surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff.

A week prior, Trump's team responded similarly to the allegations made by Stacey Williams, denying her claims while alluding to other controversies in the political sphere.