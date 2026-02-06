Trump launches website for sale of discounted prescription drugs in US — All you need to know about TrumpRx.gov

United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.
According to the White House fact sheet on the service, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.
Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican party.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” through the new website, effective immediately, Bloomberg reported.
At his side during the announcement were Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, and government design chief Joe Gebbia, it added.
According to Trump over 40 medicines are available for purchase on the website, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy at $199. He added that pharma major EMD Serono would “dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug.”
“A single dose of the most common IVF drug in the country, Gonal-F, will plummet from the highest price in the developed world that we paid — the US was subsidising everybody,” he added.
The discounts follow negotiations since September last year, with over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, among others. The report added that these negotiations often included tariff threats.
According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”
The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows:
Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”