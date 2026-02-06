Trump launches website for sale of discounted prescription drugs in US — All you need to know about TrumpRx.gov

US President Donald Trump has launched TrumpRx.gov, a website offering discounts on commonly used prescription drugs to Americans. Here's all you need to know about the site, the full list of medications available, and more…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated6 Feb 2026, 08:07 AM IST
United States President Donald Trump launched a new website to help Americans directly buy select medicines at a discount, seeking to counter cost-of-living concerns ahead of the November's midterm elections in the US.
United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.

According to the White House fact sheet on the service, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.

Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican party.

TrumpRx.gov — What did Donald Trump say?

Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” through the new website, effective immediately, Bloomberg reported.

At his side during the announcement were Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, and government design chief Joe Gebbia, it added.

According to Trump over 40 medicines are available for purchase on the website, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy at $199. He added that pharma major EMD Serono would “dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug.”

“A single dose of the most common IVF drug in the country, Gonal-F, will plummet from the highest price in the developed world that we paid — the US was subsidising everybody,” he added.

The discounts follow negotiations since September last year, with over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, among others. The report added that these negotiations often included tariff threats.

Where and how to use the website?

  • You can visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/
  • It has descriptions and list of all the medicines currently available.
  • You can also use the search bar to browse to check if the medicines you want are on the platform.
  • According to the Bloomberg report, once patients find the drugs they want, clicking on it will redirect them to the drug companies’ platforms where they can buy the products at a reduced rate.
  • As a direct sale platform, costs of pharmacy benefit managers, and middlemen who sit between insurance companies and drugmakers is removed and expected to reduce prices significantly.
  • Further, patients will have the option to conduct cash pay, which can help in cases where the insurance plans have high drug copays or deductibles, or whose plans don’t cover some medications, e.g. the GLP-1 drugs used to treat obesity, an entire disease category that is often excluded.

What medicines are available on TrumpRx.com? Check full list here

According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”

The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows:

  • Abrilada — Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) — 60% off
  • Airsupra — $201.00 ($503.93) — 60% off
  • Azulfidine — Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) — 50% off
  • Azulfidine EN Tabs — Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) — 50% off
  • Bevespi — $51.00 ($458.05) — 89% off
  • Cetrotide — $22.50 ($316.12) — 93% off
  • Chantix — $94.87 ($189.74) — 50% off
  • Cleocin — Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) — 50% off
  • Colestid — Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) — 50% off
  • Cortef — Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) — 50% off
  • Cytomel — Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) — 50% off
  • Diflucan — $14.06 ($28.12) — 50% off
  • Duavee — $30.30 ($202.00) — 85% off
  • Estring — $249.00 ($577.18) — 57% off
  • Eucrisa — $158.48 ($792.40) — 80% off
  • Farxiga — Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) — 52% off
  • Genotropin — Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) — 60% off
  • Gonal F — Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) — 83% off
  • Insulin Lispro — Starting at $25.00
  • Levoxyl — Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) — 50% off
  • Lopid — Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) — 50% off
  • Medrol — Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) — 50% off
  • Ngenla — Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) — 50% off
  • Nicotrol — $271.17 ($542.34) — 50% off
  • Ovidrel — $84.00 ($251.84) — 67% off
  • Ozempic Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) — 66%–81% off
  • Premarin — $99.00 ($217.86) — 55% off
  • Premarin Vaginal Cream — $236.65 ($473.30) — 50% off
  • Prempro — Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) — 61% off
  • Pristiq — Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) — 54% off
  • Protonix — Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) — 55% off
  • Tikosyn — Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) — 50% off
  • Toviaz — Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) — 85% off
  • Vfend — $306.98 ($613.96) — 50% off
  • Viracept — Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) — 50% off
  • Wegovy Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) — 74%–85% off
  • Wegovy Pill — Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) — 89% off
  • Xeljanz — Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) — 33% off
  • Xigduo XR — Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) — 70% off
  • Zarontin — Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) — 50% off
  • Zepbound — Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) — 72% off
  • Zyvox — $122.74 ($245.48) — 50% off
  • Zavzpret — $594.83 ($1,189.65) — 50% off

Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”

Key Takeaways
  • The launch of TrumpRx.gov aims to provide affordable access to prescription medications for Americans.
  • The discounts offered are based on negotiations with major pharmaceutical companies, reflecting a new pricing model.
  • This initiative may influence voter sentiment ahead of the upcoming mid-term Congressional elections.
Donald Trump
