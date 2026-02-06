Trump launches website for sale of discounted prescription drugs in US — All you need to know about TrumpRx.gov

United States President Donald Trump launched a new website, ‘TrumpRx.gov’, to help Americans directly buy over 40 prescription drugs at discounted prices, in a move aimed at addressing the cost-of-living and affordability crisis, the White House said.

According to the White House fact sheet on the service, patients in the US will be able to “access large discounts on many of the most popular and highest-priced medicines in the country”, at prices which are “in line with the lowest paid by other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price)”.

Advertisement

Notably, this move comes ahead of the US mid-term Congressional elections set for November this year, amid widespread challenges facing the Republican party.

TrumpRx.gov — What did Donald Trump say? Speaking to reporters at the White House on 5 February, Donald Trump said that “dozens of the most commonly used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” through the new website, effective immediately, Bloomberg reported.

At his side during the announcement were Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz, and government design chief Joe Gebbia, it added.

According to Trump over 40 medicines are available for purchase on the website, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy at $199. He added that pharma major EMD Serono would “dramatically cut the cost of its most common IVF drug.”

Advertisement

“A single dose of the most common IVF drug in the country, Gonal-F, will plummet from the highest price in the developed world that we paid — the US was subsidising everybody,” he added.

The discounts follow negotiations since September last year, with over a dozen pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, among others. The report added that these negotiations often included tariff threats.

Also Read | Norway police launch probe into former PM Jagland over links to Epstein

Where and how to use the website? You can visit the website here — https://trumprx.gov/

It has descriptions and list of all the medicines currently available.

You can also use the search bar to browse to check if the medicines you want are on the platform.

According to the Bloomberg report, once patients find the drugs they want, clicking on it will redirect them to the drug companies’ platforms where they can buy the products at a reduced rate.

As a direct sale platform, costs of pharmacy benefit managers, and middlemen who sit between insurance companies and drugmakers is removed and expected to reduce prices significantly.

Further, patients will have the option to conduct cash pay, which can help in cases where the insurance plans have high drug copays or deductibles, or whose plans don’t cover some medications, e.g. the GLP-1 drugs used to treat obesity, an entire disease category that is often excluded.

Advertisement

Also Read | Epstein set up LLC for billionaire financiers to hold $25 million artwork

What medicines are available on TrumpRx.com? Check full list here According to the website, “This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.”

The full list of 43 available discounted medicines is as follows:

Abrilada — Starting at $207.60 ($519.00) — 60% off

Airsupra — $201.00 ($503.93) — 60% off

Azulfidine — Starting at $99.60 ($199.20) — 50% off

Azulfidine EN Tabs — Starting at $130.80 ($261.60) — 50% off

Bevespi — $51.00 ($458.05) — 89% off

Cetrotide — $22.50 ($316.12) — 93% off

Chantix — $94.87 ($189.74) — 50% off

Cleocin — Starting at $36.56 ($73.12) — 50% off

Colestid — Starting at $67.80 ($135.60) — 50% off

Cortef — Starting at $45.90 ($91.80) — 50% off

Cytomel — Starting at $6.00 ($12.00) — 50% off

Diflucan — $14.06 ($28.12) — 50% off

Duavee — $30.30 ($202.00) — 85% off

Estring — $249.00 ($577.18) — 57% off

Eucrisa — $158.48 ($792.40) — 80% off

Farxiga — Starting at $181.59 ($377.82) — 52% off

Genotropin — Starting at $89.67 ($224.14) — 60% off

Gonal F — Starting at $168.00 ($966.04) — 83% off

Insulin Lispro — Starting at $25.00

Levoxyl — Starting at $36.00 ($72.00) — 50% off

Lopid — Starting at $39.60 ($79.20) — 50% off

Medrol — Starting at $3.15 ($6.30) — 50% off

Ngenla — Starting at $2,217.10 ($4,434.20) — 50% off

Nicotrol — $271.17 ($542.34) — 50% off

Ovidrel — $84.00 ($251.84) — 67% off

Ozempic Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,027.51) — 66%–81% off

Premarin — $99.00 ($217.86) — 55% off

Premarin Vaginal Cream — $236.65 ($473.30) — 50% off

Prempro — Starting at $98.84 ($254.30) — 61% off

Pristiq — Starting at $200.10 ($435.00) — 54% off

Protonix — Starting at $200.10 ($447.28) — 55% off

Tikosyn — Starting at $336.00 ($672.00) — 50% off

Toviaz — Starting at $43.50 ($290.00) — 85% off

Vfend — $306.98 ($613.96) — 50% off

Viracept — Starting at $607.20 ($1,214.40) — 50% off

Wegovy Pen — Starting at $199.00 ($1,349.02) — 74%–85% off

Wegovy Pill — Starting at $149.00 ($1,349.02) — 89% off

Xeljanz — Starting at $1,518.30 ($2,277.43) — 33% off

Xigduo XR — Starting at $181.59 ($599.72) — 70% off

Zarontin — Starting at $71.73 ($143.46) — 50% off

Zepbound — Starting at $299.00 ($1,087.00) — 72% off

Zyvox — $122.74 ($245.48) — 50% off

Zavzpret — $594.83 ($1,189.65) — 50% off Notably, the White House factsheet added, “Drugs from other companies that have signed MFN pricing deals will be made available through TrumpRx.gov in the coming months.”

Advertisement