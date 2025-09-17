Donald Trump meets Prince William and the photos speak. But how tall is POTUS?

During his second state visit to the United Kingdom, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were welcomed by Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor Castle. While royal protocol emphasised handshakes and smiles, an unexpected focal point captured public attention: the apparent height difference between Trump and the future king of England.
It is claimed Trump stands 6-foot-2.5 inches, a measurement recorded in a White House memo following his annual physical in April 2025. Prince William is also reported to be 6-foot-3, though the statistic originates from various media sources like Hello! Magazine and The Sun. Despite this, photos from the Windsor meeting suggest that William visibly towers over Trump.
The height discrepancy is not new. In December 2024, side-by-side photos of Trump and William at Notre-Dame in Paris also showed the prince as taller than the President. Records such as Trump’s New York driver’s license from 2016 list him at 6-foot-2, fueling ongoing debate over the accuracy of his height claims.
At 79, Trump is poised to become the oldest sitting US president in history. Experts note that age-related bone changes can lead to a reduction in height over time.