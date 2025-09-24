Trump, Melania ‘trapped’ on escalator sparks viral conspiracy theories; UN blames ‘White House videographer’

A brief escalator malfunction at the United Nations on Tuesday morning involving President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has triggered a flurry of conspiracy theories online, despite the UN attributing the incident to a technical safety mechanism reportedly triggered by a White House videographer.

Meanwhile the White House has demanded a probe into the incident, citing a The Times article on UN staffers joking about ‘stopping the escalator’.

What happened at the UN escalator? Video footage widely circulated on social media showed the escalator jolting to a stop as the President and First Lady stepped on. After a few moments, Melania Trump was seen walking up the stationary escalator while Trump observed the situation.

Addressing the UN General Assembly later, Donald Trump referenced the incident multiple times. “All I got from the United Nations was an escalator on the way up that stopped right in the middle,” he said. He added that the first lady “would have fallen if she was not in great shape.”

How did social media react? The Trump-Melania-escalator incident quickly went viral, with users speculating about deliberate sabotage. Hashtags like #UNconspiracy and #TrumpEscalator trended on platforms such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

An Instagram post read: “UN's escalator plays its part in making Trump's speech memorable #UNconspiracy.”

One user asked: “The UN escalator froze the moment Trump and Melania got on. Is this intentional? #UNconspiracy.”

Another tweeted: “Only at the UN does the escalator stop for Trump. This is either sabotage or a really bad omen. #TrumpEscalator.”

“When the escalator stops mid-ride just for a president, you know something is off,” wrote another.

Vice President JD Vance weighed in, tweeting: “It's nice to have a president with a brain! All kidding aside did everyone notice how despite the lack of a teleprompter, he delivered a clear, reasonable address on US foreign policy?”

Who is responsible according to the UN? Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, attributed the stoppage to the escalator’s built-in safety mechanism. He explained that a White House videographer traveling backward to film the President may have inadvertently triggered it.

“The safety mechanism is designed to prevent people or objects accidentally being caught and stuck in or pulled into the gearing,” Dujarric said. A technician reset the escalator once the delegation reached the second floor.

Why did conspiracy theories go viral on social media? Users on social media speculated about a deliberate attempt to embarrass the US President. Comments included:

“The UN escalator stopped dead right as Trump and Melania stepped on it. Sabotage, no doubt. Who else would want to embarrass the President on the world stage?”

“Looks like the deep state is running the escalators at the UN too. Can't let Trump have a smooth ride anywhere.”

“UN's broken escalator for Trump isn't an accident. This is part of a coordinated effort to humiliate and undermine him.”

“White House needs to investigate who ordered the escalator to stop. This is an attack on America.”

“Watch out for more 'accidents' at the UN. They’re scared of Trump’s return.”

How did the White House respond? The Trump administration demanded an investigation into the UNGA meet escalator debacle. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the incident at UNGA as “unacceptable” and suggested it might not have been a simple glitch.

“If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately,” Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.