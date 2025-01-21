Donald Trump's air kiss greeting to his wife at the inauguration ceremony has divided social media over whether the gesture was “awkward” or aimed so as to “not mess” Melania's look.

United States President Donald Trump's air kiss greeting to his wife, Melania Trump at the Capitol Rotunda ahead of the US Presidential inauguration ceremony has divided social media users over whether the gesture was “awkward" or aimed so as to “not mess" Melania's well prepared look and make-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the inauguration, Trump was all smiles as the crowd broke into some of the loudest cheers for Barron Trump when he introduced his son during the inauguration speech at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Trump asked, “Have you ever heard of him?" as the 18-year-old drew long claps and loud cheers from the audience and playfully engaged with them by pointing at some, waving and gesturing with a thumbs up. He also placed a hand behind his ear and signalled for more as the crowd obliged.

Melania Trump Makes Fashion Statement Dressed to impress, First Lady Melania Trump made her own fashion statement at the inauguration ceremony with a navy wide-brimmed hat by Eric Javits, according to an AP report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The hat shielded Melania Trump's eyes as her husband was sworn in on January 20 for his second non-consecutive term as US president, and made its mark throughout the inauguration ceremony: As Trump went to kiss his wife after entering the Capitol Rotunda, the hat left only room for an air kiss.

Air Kiss Divides Netizens: ‘Awkward’ vs ‘For Look’ The gesture tickled social media users so much, it generated discussion between the “Melania hates Donald" camp and the “Sweet first couple" camp. One user said: “Donald Trump almost successfully kisses Melania. Someone doesn't want to ruin their makeup (we'll leave it up to you to decide who)" (sic)

And one user on Elon Musk-owned X (formerly known as Twitter), quipped: “Donald Trump enters the Capitol Rotunda for his swearing-in ceremony and gives Melania Trump the most awkward air kiss I've ever seen" (sic) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, another user had a more positive take, stating: “Trump gives Melania an air-kiss as not to mess up her gorgeous look. That’s respect." (sic)

Both posts drew reactions, with X users posting their opinions to the moment caught on camera. With some disagreeing: “She wore the hat so he couldn't get close to her face!" (sic)

On joked: “His lips weren't long enough to reach her cheek. That hat says “stay back!"."; and another added: “Her hat was working as a force field to keep his lips away". Some simply stated their thoughts: “The hat was in the way...." and “The hat brim was in the way." (sic) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Others got to doing what social media does best, generating memes and references — one said, “Donald-repellant hat", another added, “He’s afraid it’s a peaky blinders hat." (sic)

But there were also those, who favoured the more positive outlook, saying: “I actually thought this was cute." and “Looking gangster!! Love this". Another user was all praise for the first lady: “Melania is one classy lady!" (sic)