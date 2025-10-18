Donald Trump might need hip replacement surgery to 'stay mobile'? Report claims...

President Donald Trump is reportedly dealing with ongoing hip and knee pain, with doctors suggesting he may need surgery, possibly on both hips, to maintain his mobility. The 79-year-old is said to be exhibiting “worrying signs” of cognitive decline in private, a report by Radar Online, a media based in US, noted citing sources.

“He's dealing with more pain than he admits publicly. His hips and knees have been bothering him for a while, and he's trying to keep it under wraps. People close to him have heard doctors suggest he might need surgery – maybe even on both hips – to stay mobile. He absolutely hates appearing vulnerable, particularly in public, but it's clear he's not moving like he used to. He steadies himself more often now and takes his time when walking,” Radar Online quoted a source close to Trump as saying.

(Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the report)

Trump's leg swelling was due to ‘chronic venous insufficiency’ Meanwhile, a memo released by the White House after the April examination stated that Trump was 6 feet, 3 inches (190 cm) tall, weighed 224 pounds (102 kg), and had well-managed high cholesterol. It also commended both his overall health and his performance in golf, according to Reuters.

The White House later in July revealed that Trump had swelling in his lower legs and bruising on his right hand. This followed public attention after photographs showed his ankles appearing swollen and makeup seemingly covering the affected area on his hand.

At the time, Trump's physician, Sean Barbabella, issued a letter, released by the White House, explaining that tests showed the leg swelling was due to “chronic venous insufficiency", a harmless and common condition, particularly among individuals over the age of 70.

The doctor also noted that the bruising on Trump’s hand aligned with minor soft tissue irritation caused by frequent handshaking and regular aspirin use, which is part of Trump's “standard cardiovascular prevention regimen".

