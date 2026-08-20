Trump ally Mike Lindell refuses to concede defeat in Minnesota governor primary, says he will fund a full recount

Businessman and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, who lost last week's Republican primary for Minnesota Governor to Lisa Demuth by 11 points, refused to concede defeat and on Wednesday offered to pay for a full recount of the paper ballots. In a video message posted on social media, Lindell, endorsed US President Donald Trump in the race, said the recount would cover every paper ballot cast in the 11 August primary and would not cost taxpayers anything. He claimed “irregularities” in election reporting data prompted his demand.

“One of the few good election laws Minnesota does have is that as a candidate, I have the right to completely audit and hand count every ballot in the state, and I am going to exercise that right to the full extent of the law,” he said.

Donald Trump backs Mike Lindell Despite Trump's endorsement - he declared Lindell “deserves a BIG WIN IN MINNESOTA” - Lindell was defeated by Demuth by roughly 11 percentage points in the Republican primary. The margin was far beyond Minnesota's 0.25% threshold for an automatic state-fund recount, leaving Lindell to pursue his own audit.

According to CBS News, a full recount of the governor and lieutenant governor races would cost roughly $825,000. Lindell has time until Monday, 24 August, to get both the request and payment to the Secretary of State’s office.

From ‘MyPillow Guy' to election conspiracy theorist Lindell, who became a household name in the US as the ‘MyPillow Guy’ after featuring in TV ads for his brand, ventured into politics in 2016 as a Trump supporter.

He was also one of the most high-profile voices that claimed that the 2020 US Presidential Election, which Trump lost, was stolen. In September 2025, a US court ruled that Lindell defamed the election technology company Smartmatic with false statements that its voting machines helped rig the 2020 presidential election. Lindell was also sued by Dominion Voting Systems, the maker of the voting machines, which sought $1.3 billion in damages, accusing him of pushing false conspiracy theories, despite knowing they were lies.

Dominion, which was sold to a former Republican election official in October 2025, announced last month that the two parties have settled out of court.

Despite the margin of his defeat, Lindell had, for nearly a week, refused to concede to Demuth, who will now face Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar in the governor's election on 3 November 2026.