Donald Trump mocks Taylor Swift after she is boo-ed at Super Bowl 2025: ‘MAGA is Unforgiving’

US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday (February 9) night to mock Taylor Swift after the pop superstar was booed by some fans at the Super Bowl. The reaction appeared to continue a feud that began last year after Swift publicly endorsed Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in the presidential election.

During the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Swift was shown on the jumbotron, seated next to rapper Ice Spice. As boos erupted from sections of the crowd, the singer reacted with a side-eye glance before laughing and turning to her guests, and later seems to have said, "What's going on?"

Meanwhile, Trump, who was also present at the stadium, received a more favorable reception. Sections of the crowd cheered as he appeared on the jumbotron, a moment he later amplified on social media.

Trump’s reaction: ‘MAGA is Unforgiving’ Trump reposted a screenshot from the account Libs of TikTok on Truth Social, which compared the crowd’s reaction to him and Swift.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing,” the post read.

The former president added his own commentary, claiming Swift had the worst night at the game besides the Chiefs, who lost to the Eagles.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!” Trump wrote.

Serena Williams defends swift As Trump celebrated the boos, Swift received support from tennis legend Serena Williams, who was also in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Williams posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I love you Taylor Swift, don’t listen to those booo!!”

Chiefs fall short, Trump’s prediction goes wrong Before kickoff, Trump had confidently predicted a win for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Philadelphia Eagles delivered a dominant 40-22 victory, preventing the Chiefs from achieving a historic three-peat.

The Trump-Swift feud: A history Trump’s latest swipe at Swift is part of an ongoing feud that escalated in September 2024, when Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris. The singer made her endorsement after Trump shared AI-generated deepfake images falsely implying that she and her fans supported his campaign.

Swift, in her post at the time, called out the dangers of AI misinformation and clarified her political stance.

“That really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” she wrote. “I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

She went on to endorse Harris, praising her as a “steady-handed, gifted leader” and emphasising that “we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he said.

Later, Trump made his feelings even clearer with an all-caps Truth Social post, simply stating: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

With tensions still running high, the Super Bowl boos appear to have added another chapter to their ongoing political clash.