Donald Trump mourns Hulk Hogan with emotional tribute — ‘Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart’

Hulk Hogan, the wrestling legend who body-slammed his way into global stardom has died at the age of 71. Best known for turning professional wrestling into a mainstream spectacle in the 1980s, Hogan’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from fans, fellow wrestlers, Hollywood stars, and political leaders—including former President Donald Trump, who called him “a great friend” and “MAGA all the way.”

“We lost a great friend today, the ‘Hulkster,’” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart... He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week.”

Trump concluded his post with heartfelt condolences: “To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love... Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Vice President Vance: “The next time will have to be on the other side” Vice President JD Vance shared a personal memory of Hogan, saying the wrestling legend was among his earliest heroes.

“One of the first people I ever truly admired as a kid,” Vance posted on X.

“The last time I saw him we promised we’d get beers together next time we saw each other. The next time will have to be on the other side, my friend! Rest in peace.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: “The Legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever” Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who represents Hogan’s district (FL-13), shared a video of his fiery shirt-ripping speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“RIP to the great Hulk Hogan, who lived right here in FL-13,” she said.

“Gone, but the legend of Hulkamania will run wild forever.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson: “A giant in stature and in life” House Speaker Mike Johnson recalled both childhood memories and recent campaign moments with Hogan.

“From my childhood in the ’80s, to campaigning with him last year, I always saw him as a giant in stature and in life,” Johnson wrote.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: Simple tribute with a flag Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared an old photo of Hogan proudly waving an American flag in the wrestling ring. His message was simple: “RIP.”

Trump Jr., Stefanik, others share convention photos Donald Trump Jr. shared a selfie with Hogan, writing: “R.I.P to a legend. HULK HOGAN.”

Other Republicans, including Reps. Elise Stefanik and Anna Paulina Luna, posted images of Hogan’s dramatic appearance at the 2024 RNC, where he tore off his shirt and declared: “Let Trumpamania run wild, brother!”

Stallone reflects on “brilliant personality” from Rocky III Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone also paid tribute to Hogan, who portrayed Thunderlips in Rocky III.

“I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old,” Stallone wrote on Instagram, alongside a vintage photo of the two in the ring.

“He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky III incredibly special. My heart breaks.”

End of an Era Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, became one of the most recognizable figures in wrestling and American pop culture. His death has sent waves across the political, entertainment, and sports worlds — a reflection of his unmatched legacy that extended far beyond the ring.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71, reportedly following a cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home on Thursday morning. While an official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, TMZ reports that medics responded to a cardiac emergency.

Wrestling superstar and cultural icon Born Terry Gene Bollea, Hogan became the face of professional wrestling during its explosive growth in the 1980s. With his signature handlebar mustache, red-and-yellow ring gear, and catchphrases like "Whatcha gonna do, brother?" he transcended sports entertainment to become a household name.

Hogan headlined eight WrestleManias and won six WWE Championships. He was central to WWE’s global rise, helping turn the company — and the sport — into a multibillion-dollar entertainment juggernaut.

Beyond the ring Outside the ring, Hogan built a wide-reaching career in film, television, and reality programming. He starred in several movies and was the focus of the reality show Hogan Knows Best, which aired in the mid-2000s. His larger-than-life personality made him one of the most recognizable celebrities of the late 20th century.

More recently, Hogan made headlines for his support of Donald Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign. He appeared at the Republican National Convention as part of efforts to rally voters.

Hogan is survived by his wife Sky, ex-wife Linda, and his two children, Brooke and Nick.

WWE released a statement calling Hogan “one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of wrestling,” noting that “his legacy will live on in the hearts of fans across generations.”

