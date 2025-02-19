Donald Trump moves to expand IVF access: Here’s all you need to know about the procedure, its history

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at making in vitro fertilization (IVF) more affordable for Americans. The order calls for policy recommendations within 90 days to reduce out-of-pocket and health plan costs for IVF treatment.

"Americans need reliable access to IVF and more affordable treatment options, as the cost per cycle can range from $12,000 to $25,000," the order stated.

Here’s what you need to know about IVF, its history, insurance coverage, and ongoing controversies.

IVF in the spotlight IVF became a major topic during the 2024 presidential campaign, especially after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos could be considered children. The decision led to concerns about legal liabilities for fertility clinics, prompting Alabama lawmakers to pass protections for IVF providers.

Trump has expressed strong support for ensuring access to IVF, aligning with public sentiment.

What is IVF? IVF is a medical procedure that helps individuals struggling with infertility conceive. It involves retrieving eggs from a woman, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory, and then implanting the resulting embryo into the uterus. Multiple cycles may be required to achieve pregnancy.

Insurance coverage for IVF IVF insurance coverage varies widely. Some large employers offer coverage to attract talent, and some businesses extend benefits beyond infertility cases to LGBTQ+ couples and single women. However, government-funded programs like Medicaid typically limit fertility treatment coverage, making access difficult for many.

A brief history of IVF The first baby conceived through IVF was born in England in 1978. In the U.S., the first successful IVF birth occurred in 1981 in Norfolk, Virginia, when Elizabeth Carr was born.

Her parents turned to IVF after her mother, Judith Carr, had multiple unsuccessful pregnancies that resulted in the removal of her fallopian tubes. The procedure was pioneered by doctors Howard and Georgeanna Jones at Eastern Virginia Medical School.

Controversy surrounding IVF The Norfolk clinic faced significant opposition before opening, with anti-abortion groups raising concerns about embryo disposal. Despite early resistance, IVF gained acceptance and has become a common fertility treatment.

However, opposition remains among some anti-abortion advocates, especially following the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade. IVF critics argue that the process involves ethical concerns, particularly regarding embryo storage and disposal.

How embryos are created and stored IVF procedures involve hormone treatments to stimulate egg production, after which eggs are retrieved and fertilized with sperm in a lab. The fertilized egg, or embryo, is grown for several days before being implanted or frozen for future use.

Embryos are frozen using a process that replaces water in the cells with a protective fluid before flash-freezing them in liquid nitrogen. They are stored in secure facilities, often for years or even decades, with monitoring systems to ensure their preservation.

