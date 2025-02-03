President Donald Trump and his team are having discussions about merging USAID into the State Department in order to significantly reduce the size of the agency's workforce for efficiency purposes, a senior White House official told Reuters on Monday.

The Trump administration planned to send a notification to Congress soon on Trump's plans to revamp USAID, the official said. Trump has entrusted Elon Musk to oversee the project, the official added.

"There are discussions about merging USAID into the State Department to significantly reduce the size of the workforce for efficiency purposes and to ensure their spending is in line with the president’s agenda," the official said.

"President Trump has entrusted Elon to oversee the efficiency of this agency," the official said of the Tesla CEO who has become a close Trump adviser.

Rubio confirms takeover of USAID, vows to end 'insubordination' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday he had been put in charge of the US aid agency, saying he would stop its "insubordination" to President Donald Trump's agenda.

"I'm the acting director of USAID," Rubio told reporters on a visit to El Salvador, saying that the agency had not answered questions and "that level of insubordination makes it impossible to conduct a sort of serious review."

Musk says Trump 'shutting down' US aid agency Elon Musk, the world's richest person and President Donald Trump's controversial close advisor, said Monday the giant USAID humanitarian agency will be "shutting down" as part of his radical -- and critics say unconstitutional -- drive to shrink the US government.

Employees at the US Agency for International Development, which runs aid programs in about 120 countries, were instructed by email not to go to their offices Monday. Some 600 staffers found themselves locked out of their computer systems, ABC News reported.

Musk called USAID "a criminal organization" and declared "you've got to basically get rid of the whole thing."

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla -- who has massive contracts with the US government and was the biggest donor to Trump's presidential campaign -- said he had cleared the unprecedented move against a major wing of US government with Trump himself.

"I went over with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down," Musk said in a discussion on his X online platform.

USAID is the aid arm of US foreign policy, funding health and emergency programs in the world's poorest regions. It is also seen as an important source of soft power for the superpower in its struggle for influence with rivals including China.

Echoing far-right Republicans, Musk used X to call the agency "a viper's nest of radical-left marxists who hate America."

Trump says Musk only acting with approval President Donald Trump on Monday said billionaire Elon Musk, who the president had charged with shrinking the U.S. government, is only doing things that have approval.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said Musk will not be allowed to go places where there is a conflict.