US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday nominated Massad Boulos as a senior adviser on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs. Boulos is a Lebanese billionaire who is the father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany.

He played a crucial role in solidifying Arab American community in Michigan in support of Donald Trump during US Presidential Elections 2024. Trump and Boulos said that the Republican president-elect would bring peace in the Middle East.

Boulos arranged Trump campaign efforts to engage the Arab American community in Michigan, organising dozens of meetings in areas with large Arab American populations angered by Democratic President Joe Biden's backing of Israel's offensives in Gaza and Lebanon. Trump won the majority Arab American city of Dearborn Heights on his way to sweeping Michigan and other swing states.