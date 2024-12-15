US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed loyalist Devin Nunes, the head of his social media platform Truth Social, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board.

Trump said that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.

Who is Devin Nunes? Nunes is a Republican ex-congressman from California who led the US House intelligence committee during the start of Trump's first presidential term.

In 2018, while serving as the chair of the Intelligence Committee, Nunes released a controversial memo alleging that the FBI had conspired against Trump during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

While naming Nunes as White House Intelligence Advisory Board, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, "Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community's activities," Trump said in a statement.

What does the White House Intelligence Advisory Board do? According to an AFP report, the President's Intelligence Advisory Board (PIAB), established in the mid-20th century, serves to offer independent advice on the effectiveness of the intelligence community's data and its data acquisition.

Trump appoints Richard Allen Grenell as Presidential Envoy for Special Missions Taking to Truth Social, the US President-elect also announced that, “Richard Allen Grenell as our Presidential Envoy for Special Missions. Ric will work in some of the hottest spots around the World, including Venezuela and North Korea. In my First Term, Ric was the United States Ambassador to Germany, Acting Director of National Intelligence, and Presidential Envoy for Kosovo-Serbia Negotiations. Previously, he spent eight years inside the United Nations Security Council, working with North Korea, and developments in numerous other Countries. Ric has a B.A. from Evangel College and a M.P.A from Harvard. Ric will continue to fight for Peace through Strength, and always put AMERICA FIRST.”

Meanwhile, Trump is scheduled to assume office in January. The Inauguration Day ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C., specifically on the west front of the Capitol. Trump will become the 47th president of the United States, becoming just the second US president in history to be elected to nonconsecutive terms. The president-elect's team is gearing up to host several world leaders at the Capitol in January.

In a historic political comeback, Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes.