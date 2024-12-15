Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Us News/  Donald Trump names Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes to lead White House intelligence advisory board: Who is he?

Donald Trump names Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes to lead White House intelligence advisory board: Who is he?

Livemint

  • President-elect Trump has named Devin Nunes as chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board while he retains his role as CEO of Truth Social. 

Devin Nunes gestures during a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump in Lititz, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed loyalist Devin Nunes, the head of his social media platform Truth Social, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board.

Trump said that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.

Who is Devin Nunes?

Nunes is a Republican ex-congressman from California who led the US House intelligence committee during the start of Trump's first presidential term.

In 2018, while serving as the chair of the Intelligence Committee, Nunes released a controversial memo alleging that the FBI had conspired against Trump during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

While naming Nunes as White House Intelligence Advisory Board, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, "Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community's activities," Trump said in a statement.

Explore
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue