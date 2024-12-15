US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed loyalist Devin Nunes, the head of his social media platform Truth Social, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump said that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.

Who is Devin Nunes? Nunes is a Republican ex-congressman from California who led the US House intelligence committee during the start of Trump's first presidential term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2018, while serving as the chair of the Intelligence Committee, Nunes released a controversial memo alleging that the FBI had conspired against Trump during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.