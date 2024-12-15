US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed loyalist Devin Nunes, the head of his social media platform Truth Social, as the chairman of the White House Intelligence Advisory Board.
Trump said that Nunes will remain the chief executive of Truth Social while leading the advisory panel.
Who is Devin Nunes?
Nunes is a Republican ex-congressman from California who led the US House intelligence committee during the start of Trump's first presidential term.
In 2018, while serving as the chair of the Intelligence Committee, Nunes released a controversial memo alleging that the FBI had conspired against Trump during its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.
While naming Nunes as White House Intelligence Advisory Board, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote, "Devin will draw on his experience as former Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, and his key role in exposing the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, to provide me with independent assessments of the effectiveness and propriety of the U.S. Intelligence Community's activities," Trump said in a statement.