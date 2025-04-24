Donald Trump nears 100 days: What Americans think about tariffs, deportations, and executive orders—new poll findings

As US President Donald Trump’s second term approaches its 100-day milestone, a Pew Research Center survey finds that 40% of Americans approve of his overall job performance. The data, gathered between April 7-13 from 3,589 US adults, paints a picture of deep partisan divisions and general public skepticism toward many of the administration’s key actions.

Public reaction to tariffs and budget cuts The Trump administration’s tariff policies remain widely unpopular, with 59% disapproving of recent increases and only 39% in favor. The timing of the survey—following Trump’s April 2 announcement of sweeping new tariffs and the April 9 decision to pause most tariffs except on China—suggests that public opinion remained consistent despite stock market volatility.

Similarly, 55% disapprove of the administration’s cuts to federal agencies, while 44% support them. A majority (59%) believes the administration is being “too careless” with how it is implementing these cuts.

51% say the cuts will worsen government operations

36% believe they will improve performance

48% expect these cuts to cost Americans in the long run

41% believe they will save money

Use of Executive Orders: A divisive approach Trump’s reliance on executive orders continues to face backlash. The survey shows:

51% of Americans think he is using executive authority too much

27% say the level is appropriate

5% believe he is using it too little

Economic outlook and international standing: Economic confidence appears to be slipping.

45% now believe the economy will worsen in a year (up from 37% in February)

38% say Trump’s policies are strengthening the US internationally

Strong support for upholding court rulings: Amid growing legal scrutiny of administration actions, there is a strong consensus that Trump must comply with court decisions:

78% believe the administration should follow federal court rulings

88% support compliance if the ruling comes from the Supreme Court

Immigration policies: Most and least liked Immigration continues to be the most polarising policy:

20% cite immigration actions as what they like most

7% specifically mention deportations

11% cite immigration as what they like least

Views on Trump’s governing style Americans are sharply divided on Trump’s leadership approach:

22% say what they dislike most is his governing style

11% say they admire his ability to keep promises or “get things done”

Trade and Government cuts: Split opinions Tariffs and spending cuts are also highly divisive:

15% list tariffs/trade policy as what they like least

11% disapprove of government cuts